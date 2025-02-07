Greenleaf Trust Acquires 669 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.52.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

