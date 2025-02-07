Greenleaf Trust Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,734 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,337,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $63.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

