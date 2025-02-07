Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 1,580 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,844 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 392.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV stock opened at $149.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $150.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.