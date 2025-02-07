Greenleaf Trust Has $217,000 Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in National Grid were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NGG stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

