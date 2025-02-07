Greenleaf Trust Makes New $210,000 Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.00. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $105.97.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

