Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,076,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,088,000 after buying an additional 133,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,341,000 after acquiring an additional 37,645 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its position in PTC by 83.7% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,164,000 after acquiring an additional 650,990 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 2.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,463,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PTC by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,012,000 after acquiring an additional 150,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.09.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,356. This trade represents a 67.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total transaction of $2,054,398.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,091.56. The trade was a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,242 shares of company stock worth $3,630,716. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $171.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.73. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.30 and a 52-week high of $203.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.