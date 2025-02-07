Greenleaf Trust Purchases New Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in GATX by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $166.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $168.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.99.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GATX in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

