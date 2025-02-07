Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,599 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 438.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 21.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IMO. Wolfe Research cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.4972 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 25.80%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

