Greenleaf Trust Sells 9,654 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,585,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,893,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,236 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth $22,500,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banco Santander by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

