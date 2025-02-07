Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $57.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $58.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

