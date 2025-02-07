Greenleaf Trust Trims Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 90.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of -59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.32%.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.