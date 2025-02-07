H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Position Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $17,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 41,749 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 196,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HEES. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

NASDAQ HEES opened at $88.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $90.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Stories

