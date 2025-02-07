Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. lowered its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,048 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $4,631,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,275,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,306 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,611,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 914,151 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 75,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott Ride sold 72,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $773,095.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,369 shares in the company, valued at $750,133.54. The trade was a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $221,129.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,966.98. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of HLMN opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 252.81 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.50 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair cut Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hillman Solutions Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

