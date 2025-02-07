Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.2% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 35,611.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after buying an additional 11,023,436 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tesla by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,215,765,000 after buying an additional 3,624,910 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tesla by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after buying an additional 2,511,488 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,192,203,000 after buying an additional 1,294,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $374.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.26. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 183.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.