Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 8,540 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 897.5% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 107,169 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,505,000 after purchasing an additional 208,362 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% during the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $128.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

