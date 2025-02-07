Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Humana by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Humana by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.68.

NYSE:HUM opened at $279.63 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $406.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

