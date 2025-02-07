Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Holdings Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $23,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,152,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,376,000 after buying an additional 1,462,538 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9,681.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 360,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,720,000 after buying an additional 356,665 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,597,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,554,000 after acquiring an additional 278,710 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,691,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,867,000 after acquiring an additional 271,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $92.18 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.52.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

