Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Holdings Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 159.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,041 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Insmed were worth $19,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 522.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth about $133,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $392,786.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,578.36. This represents a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $1,461,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,534 shares in the company, valued at $29,580,879.96. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,913,869 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.04. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

