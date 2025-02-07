iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $609.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $580.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $493.07 and a 1-year high of $613.79. The company has a market capitalization of $525.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

