iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $609.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $600.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $493.07 and a 1-year high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

