iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $95.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.56. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.