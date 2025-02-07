iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,734 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 112.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after buying an additional 363,541 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,617,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,749,000 after acquiring an additional 144,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 810,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,892,000 after acquiring an additional 90,827 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $63.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

