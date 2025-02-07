Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 41.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $540,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 26.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 56.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $38.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

