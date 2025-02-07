JB Capital LLC Purchases 438 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Tesla by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 39,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $655,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $374.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.49, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

