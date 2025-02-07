Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 4,305 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2,127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 150,409 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ethan Allen Interiors

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $286,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,360,116.35. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $769.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.31. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

