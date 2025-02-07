Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 7,999 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zeta Global by 31.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,015,000 after acquiring an additional 293,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zeta Global by 31.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,980,000 after acquiring an additional 413,577 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth $5,644,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth $1,752,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zeta Global by 229.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZETA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

In related news, COO Steven H. Gerber purchased 13,250 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $245,787.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 2,940,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,044.05. This trade represents a 0.45 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Imran Khan purchased 55,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

