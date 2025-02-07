Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.88% of AnaptysBio worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,309,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,857,000 after purchasing an additional 438,557 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,209,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43,598 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 475,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 168,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 677.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 206,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a market cap of $489.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AnaptysBio from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,065.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,880,094 shares in the company, valued at $102,047,217.30. This trade represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

