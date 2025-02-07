Jennison Associates LLC Buys 16,166 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 41.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 735.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APAM opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on APAM. TD Cowen raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

