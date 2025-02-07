Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $45.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

