Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 13,591 McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of McGrath RentCorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,342,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 1.3 %

MGRC opened at $124.97 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $95.50 and a 1-year high of $130.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGRC. CJS Securities began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Gilda Malek sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $111,915.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

