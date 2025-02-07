Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,753 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.55% of Ivanhoe Electric worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 358.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 106,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 94.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,467 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IE opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $715.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 5,947.19% and a negative return on equity of 59.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

