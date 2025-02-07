Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083,434 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,776,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $4,366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,319 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.92, for a total value of $377,128.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,744 shares in the company, valued at $25,087,764.48. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total transaction of $2,124,258.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,379,548.84. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,491 shares of company stock worth $11,543,480 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $278.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.28. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.32.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. DA Davidson increased their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

