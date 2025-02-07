Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,997 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 300.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,126,000 after buying an additional 3,043,354 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 2,527.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 293,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after buying an additional 282,167 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 23.9% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,093,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,721,000 after purchasing an additional 210,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,567,000 after purchasing an additional 156,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4,977.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 155,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 152,503 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total transaction of $218,810.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,667.36. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $4,831,893.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,260 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,563.80. This trade represents a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,655 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.3 %

SCI opened at $76.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $89.37.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.