Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,483 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 143.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $59.46 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. This trade represents a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Blixt bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,611.50. The trade was a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

