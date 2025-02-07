Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,411.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,355,000 after purchasing an additional 248,146 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $137,029,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $14,417,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $592.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $588.21 and a 200-day moving average of $574.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

