Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sanmina Stock Performance

SANM opened at $87.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $57.28 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 11,712 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $984,042.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,580.16. The trade was a 15.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

