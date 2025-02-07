Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,899,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,676,000 after acquiring an additional 107,589 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 69.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 113.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $227,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.04. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $168,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,328.96. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $191,750.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,430.89. This trade represents a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,745 shares of company stock worth $572,467 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

