Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FORM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FormFactor by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,221,277.64. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $496,040. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 18.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

