Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 426.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

