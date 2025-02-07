Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 44,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 74.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4,690.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

POR opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

