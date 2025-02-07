Jennison Associates LLC Invests $2.49 Million in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 377,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,585,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 926,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,754 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 3,686,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,214 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 719.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 158,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NXE opened at $6.46 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.94.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.