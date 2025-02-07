Jennison Associates LLC Invests $730,000 in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALEX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 386.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 481,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 382,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,033,000 after acquiring an additional 363,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,970,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 190,357 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 430,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 160,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ALEX opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 145.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALEX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Alexander & Baldwin

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.