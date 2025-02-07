Jennison Associates LLC Invests $818,000 in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Magnite by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 28,108 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.52. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $19.16.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $1,614,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,072,011.96. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 2,156 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $33,633.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,602. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,135. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

