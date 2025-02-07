Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,280 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,035 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $80,317,000 after acquiring an additional 898,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878,357 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,006,000 after acquiring an additional 532,207 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,930,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 691,387 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 220,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,651,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RKLB. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 534,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,525. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 35,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $868,627.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,464,032 shares in the company, valued at $35,356,372.80. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,114,530 shares of company stock valued at $38,168,400. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RKLB opened at $27.68 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

