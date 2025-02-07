Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 28,037 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,037 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,946,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,244,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

