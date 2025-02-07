Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 33,264 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 103.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,264 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Interface by 499.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Interface by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Interface by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.10. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 2.80%.

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $473,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,360.51. This represents a 10.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,112.50. This trade represents a 15.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,175 shares of company stock worth $2,236,087. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TILE. StockNews.com cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

