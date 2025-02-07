Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 987 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1,088.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after acquiring an additional 325,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $148.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.70. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $206.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.29. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

