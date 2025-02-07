Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 144.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,853 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Myriad Genetics worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 332,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 179,527 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 109,931 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,756,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,135,000 after buying an additional 224,255 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MYGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Partners lowered Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

MYGN stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.82 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

