Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 7,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 43.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Price Performance

CVLT opened at $172.54 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.32 and a 12-month high of $178.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.34.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,107.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,032,875.70. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,523 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $251,127.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,335,924.23. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,530 shares of company stock worth $2,244,755. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.