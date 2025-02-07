Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TT opened at $356.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.10. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $265.37 and a 52 week high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,488. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total transaction of $313,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,841 shares in the company, valued at $22,818,050.22. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,157 shares of company stock worth $3,168,885. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.